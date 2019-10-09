TALLADEGA, Ala. –Talladega Superspeedway's loyal fans are ready to make this weekend one for the ages! They are coming from near and far to be a part of the track’s 50th-anniversary celebration, as well as the Grand Opening of the interactive Talladega Garage Experience during its NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader, featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and the Sugarlands Shine 250.
Over 70 percent of fans that will be making the journey are traveling from outside the state of Alabama, and all across the world including:
All 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, 22 countries including Bermuda, Japan, Norway, Canada, New Zealand, France, Sweden, Brazil, Netherlands, and Belgium, six continents (North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia). Australia is the farthest country that will be represented - over 9,300 miles afar and more than 8,000 nautical miles away.
The weekend kicks off on Friday morning with the official opening of the Talladega Garage Experience, a 140,000 square foot area in the infield where fans will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR at the 2.66-mile venue like never before. Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission will receive “up-close” access in the garage bay viewing areas and be just steps away from their favorite teams and drivers while they work on their cars throughout race weekend.
Other family/fan friendly items in the Garage Experience include incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, free Wi-Fi, BIG BILL’S Open Air Club, a Kids Zone, a Game Zone, Clyde May’s Courtyard, an entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, and a reserved area for Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza. Fans with an admission will also get to witness Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line.
The day’s on-track activities include two practice sessions each for the Sugarlands Shine 250 and the 1000Bulbs.com 500 throughout the morning and afternoon.
Friday night ends with a bang with the always entertaining “Big One on the Blvd.” driver parade and fan competitions in the legendary infield. Scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, the event is open to all Renewal Guest ticket holders, infield camping guests and fans who purchased an infield wristband.
The Sugarlands Shine 250 gets the green flag this Saturday at 12:30 p.m., while Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 begins that afternoon at 3:35 p.m. Once the sun goes down, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by McDonald’s gets started with headliner and Alabama-native Riley Green. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the 1000Bulbs.com 500.
The weekend’s anchor event, the 1000Bulbs.com 500, is set to get the green flag on Sunday at 1 p.m.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).
Fans can learn more about the entire Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.