Many families in Alabama are “a house divided” with fans of both Alabama and Auburn football teams vying for bragging rights for the next year after the annual rivalry of the Iron Bowl.
One local family has taken this rivalry to create a new tradition that brings their “house divided” closer together.
It started in 1985, when brothers Billy M. “Bill” Bell and James L. “Dick” Bell were digging a footing for a home in Skyline. They were both in the construction business. After digging about three feet down, they discovered a solid cast iron bowl. As a joke, they gave it to a family member and said, “Here, you won the iron bowl.”
A new family tradition was born.
Dick Bell built a wooden pedestal for the cast iron bowl to sit atop. Each year since 1986, a different Bell family member receives the Bell Iron Bowl Trophy. A brass plaque inscribed with the year, the Iron Bowl score, and the family member’s name, is placed on the trophy.
Family members that have passed away are commemorated with a brass plaque on the inside of the trophy with their name, dates, and a “Roll Tide” or “War Eagle” inscribed.
“Whoever wins the Iron Bowl wins the trophy,” said Brenda Bell, who received the trophy last year. “We want to pass this on to the next generation. It keeps the family together.”
This year is her turn to host the family get-together, where family members gather for the holidays and a name is drawn to see who will win the trophy and display it in their home for the next year.
This year, Auburn beat Alabama 48-45, so the family Auburn fans will have the chance to win the Bell Iron Bowl Trophy. Names are placed in the bowl and drawn. The winner’s name will be placed on a plaque and attached to the base.
“This is the only time of year that a lot of the family get together,” said Jimmy Bell, son of Dick Bell.
The wooden base is almost full, and Jimmy has plans to add onto the base so future generations have a place to put their names.
For 33 years, a football competition that tears some apart, keeps the Bell family together, and they want to keep it that way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.