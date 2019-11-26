The Pell City Chamber of Commerce presented the Business of the Month award to Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers in Pell City on Monday.
Joe and Stephanie Sawyer are the local franchise owners of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers. They purchased the business in 2005 with the mission to provide each customer with assurance that their car is well-maintained with the highest quality automotive products.
Managers Ken Pate and Joseph Sawyer are both from Pell City and started working at the location over 18 months ago.
“It’s great being the business of the month,” Ken Pate said. “It’s nice to be able to take care of people we know and earn their trust.”
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers offers a wide range of services from oil changes to a full range of mechanical and tire services including general repairs, brakes and tune-ups, timing belts, A/C work, cooling system and fuel system cleaning, and a full-service tire center, providing new tires, tire repair, mounting, alignment, tire rotation and balance.
Their staff is trained to operate professionally, emphasizing integrity in every action they undertake. Services are provided by their Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and Tire Industry Association (TIA) certified staff.
Express Oil Change is located at 850 Martin Street South in Pell City. For appointments or information call 205-814-5588 or schedule an appointment online at Expressoil.com.
