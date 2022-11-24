Smokehouse Burgers and BBQ and Motorcycle Misfits are holding a charity event and ride Sunday, Dec. 4.
The event will be at Smokehouse Burgers and BBQ. This is a family friendly happening. There will be a bouncy house for the kids and the event will also have food and drink specials, a raffle and door prizes. There is no cover charge but new, unwrapped toys are welcome as long as they are not stuffed animals.
The ride will begin at 1 p.m. Those who wish to participate are asked to register between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cars and motorcycles are welcome. The ride begins and ends at Smokehouse. There will be a police escort. The fee is $20 per vehicle and $5 per rider.
This event is still looking for sponsors. Anyone who owns a small business should reach out to the restaurant or The Motorcycle Misfits through Facebook. They will provide detailed answers.
All gifts and proceeds go to Toys for Tots.
