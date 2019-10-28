Twenty-eight JSU students were inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) on Oct. 10, including Emily Strange of Ragland.
Chartered at JSU in 2014, NSCS recognizes students' academic achievements and provides opportunities for members to develop leadership skills. Members positively impact their institutions and communities by participating in service activities. First and second year students who have a GPA of 3.4 or higher are invited to join NSCS. The JSU chapter of NSCS is currently housed in the School of Arts and Humanities.
