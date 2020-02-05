St. Clair County had their spelling bee Jan. 20, Sadie Deason of Springville Middle School took home first place. Gearron Rigdon of Duran North Junior High was 1st runner up.
Springville Elementary School Principal Gregory Moore is encouraging his students to read more. For every Accelerated Reader test that is passed students are given credit for reading the amount of words in the book. SES students have reached a word count of 78,792,549. Moore is setting a goal for the school of 100 million words read by April 9. If students reach this goal, Moore has agreed to spend the night on the roof of SES.
Coosa Valley Elementary celebrated school counselor appreciation week by showering counselor Jennifer Alverson all week with goodies.
The University of Montevallo recognized 338 students named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. To make the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and be a full-time student at the University. Emily Price of Moody, Marcus Stitcher of Pell City, Daniel Cox, Haylee Knobloch, Katie Martin of Springville and Allison Thomas of Steele.
The Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind announced the following students from St. Clair County who made the honor roll: 4th graders Clara Scelsi and Bristol Lickert, 7th grader Lillian Sky Wilburn and 9th grader Juan Fernando Vasquez.
Kindergarten students at Coosa Valley Elementary learned about animals and hibernation on Jan. 20 they dressed in their pajamas and hibernated like a groundhog.
On Jan. 31, 8th grade students from Duran North Jr High attended a cabaret and art show put on by the fine arts department at Pell City High School. The students walked away with knowledge about the high schools fine art classes and the different electives they can choose from in the coming year. Principal Richard Garris is excited students were able to attend and feels it is important for students to begin thinking about their high school careers. Upcoming freshman will begin choosing their classes Feb. 12-13. Parents are encouraged to attend an informational meeting Feb. 11 at 6:00 p.m., high school counselors will be presenting information about diploma options and elective classes.
