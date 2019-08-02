Leeds, AL – The world today has so many distractions and temptations, that our families may often get put on the back burner and lose their priority. So how do we fight to keep our families strong in a society that seems to diminish their importance?
Dr. Chris Crain, Executive Director of the Birmingham Metro Baptist Association, will share Biblical perspective on family and family values during a five-week series hosted by Eden Westside Baptist Church River Campus in Leeds.
Dr. Crain, who received his Doctor of Ministry Leadership degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, will lead “Fighting For Your Family” as guest speaker during the special series, which will take place each Wednesday night, August 7 through September 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
During the study, Dr. Crain will teach ways to improve family bonds, improve relationships within families, and protect families from negative influences.
This series is offered to all ages and all members of the community at no charge, and visitors are always welcome. Separate age-appropriate activities and free pizza will be provided for youth, kids, and toddlers. Free nursery care will also be provided for babies during the conference.
Eden Westside Baptist Church River Campus is located at 1441 W. Riverview Rd., in Leeds off of Hwy. 78, just past the Outlet Shops of Grand River. No advanced sign-up is needed for the conference or for childcare. The series will be followed by a special marriage conference, “Let’s Get Real” on September 6, 7 and 8 at the main Eden Campus in Pell City. To learn about this and other programs at Eden Westside Baptist Church, please call 205-338-7711 or www.edenwestside.org.
