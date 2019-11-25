The dancing shoes were definitely on for the first-ever Dancing with Moody Stars which took place at Moody Civic Center last Friday night. The dance lineup included seven couples and three groups competing to raise money for Moody First Responders. A huge crowd showed up to see dance celebrities and instructors from all over St. Clair County.
The Moody Merry Makers, Celebrity Seniors from Moody Senior Center, and Instructor Edna DeGeorge began the evening and took off with excitement to the tune of “Crash and Burn.”
Celebrity Debra Allred with Moody Middle School and instructor Johnny Capps followed to three tunes including “Uptown Funk”, “Blurred Lines” and “Lonely Drum.” Celebrity Nick Rutledge with City of Moody and instructor Deanna Shultes danced to “We’ve Got It Going On” by Backstreet Boys. Moody School Teachers Amber Dunn, Trisha Gill, Tara McNair, Beverly Morse, Jennifer Terry and Melinda Glidewell danced to “The Evolution of Middle School.” Celebrity Becky Seymour with Moody High Softball and Instructor Dr. Gaylen Simms danced to the tune of “Fire.”
Moody Firefighters Levi Christian, Randy Hall, Jeremy Weems, Kevin Goolsby and Celebrity Angel Richardson danced to “Sharp Dressed Man.” Celebrity Joe Kelly with TCI Sales and instructor Blair Goodgame danced to “Let’s Twist Again.” Celebrity Jessica Machen with City of Moody and Instructor Randell Pickering danced to the music of the 50s. Celebrity Don Smith with St. Clair EDC and Instructor Kenzie McElroy danced to “Get Silly.” The last group was Moody Police Department with Chief Thomas Hunt, Assistant Chief Rusty Freeman, Sgt. Steven Humber, Sgt. Reese Smith, Sgt. Jonathan Melton, Sgt. Chris Johnson, Officer Stephen Williams, Officer Edward Hill and Records Clerk Sylvia Sheffield who danced to “Old Town Road.”
The People’s Choice was awarded to the act that collected the largest amount of money at the end of the show, which went to Celebrity Joe Kelly and instructor Blair Goodgame. Award for Best Dance Couple went to Celebrity Don Smith and Instructor Kenzie McElroy. Best Dance Group went to Moody Police Department who brought the house down with their act. To add to the evening’s excitement, a mock jail cell was available where attendees could be put in jail by their peers and bailed out as an additional fundraiser. All ticket sales, bail money, donations and concessions went to benefit the first responders.
Dancing with Moody Stars was presented by Moody Area Chamber of Commerce and emceed by MACC Executive Director Andrea Machen, along with John Walden with Revocation Radio.
Judges included Nicole Anderson – Lake Homes Realty, Candace Crenshaw – Hill, Gossett, Kemp & Hufford, Richard Knight – Metro Bank and Thelma Richardson – St. Clair County Adult Protective Services.
Event sponsors included Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, Alfa Insurance – Paul Perry, Ashley Manor Apartments, Heritage South Credit Union, Metro Bank, Modern Woodman, Moody Development Group, Moody Miracle League, Moody Professional Building, TCI Sales, adr Business & Marketing Strategies, B-Two Media, Covenant Office, First Baptist Church Moody and World Victory Church.
The evening was a successful event with a total of $11.561.02 to be split equally between Moody Police and Fire departments. Each department was presented with a check on stage for $5,780.51.
The evening concluded with a dance finale’ performed by Emcee Andrea Machen and Instructor Randell Pickering which brought many attendees out to dance in the isle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.