The Pell City Line Dancers are a well known group in St. Clair County. Every year they perform a glamorous gala for both dancers and spectators. These galas have raised tens of thousands of dollars for worthy causes. The gala has grown so large, it had to change venues from Celebrations to the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts just as the amount of money they raise has grown from $2,000 at their first event to $32,000 at the last.
The same can be said for the Pell City Line Dancers Yard Sale, and they hold one every year.
"It's for the same cause as Dancing with Our Stars," said Doris Monkus. "This year, it's the Pell City Police Department (benefitting). Next year, it will be the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office."
The 2022 yard sale raised $6,000 for the Pell City Fire Department.
Monkus gave credit to a dancer, Kathy Dunn, for the yard sale.
"It was her idea in the first place," Monkus said. "People donate all year. She collects and stores the stuff. She's the one in charge." The selection of wares will be vast, varied and voluminous: furniture big and small, clothing from infant to adult, games, toys, jewelry, books and more.
The yard sale will be Feb. 16-17 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Feb. 18 from 8-10 a.m. at Celebrations in Pell City. Anyone with questions about the yard sale or how to donate should call Kathy Dunn at (205) 362-7808.
At present, there are 30 Pell City Line Dancers but there is always room for more. Monkus teaches classes on Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Celebrations. On Wednesday afternoon, she teaches a beginners class at 2:00 p.m. and an advanced class at 3 p.m. For employees of the Civic Center and those who have Silver Sneakers insurance, the class is free. For everyone else, it is $4 per class. Anyone interested in becoming a Pell City Line Dancer, can call Monkus at (205) 473-4063.
