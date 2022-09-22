Dealing with learning loss has been a hurdle for Dana Bloodsworth, but he works through it by engaging his students in conversations that get them excited about history and the world around them.
However, the path to becoming a teacher wasn’t always clear cut. When he graduated high school, he went to work for Belk as a salesman.
“I realized I hated it and did not want to do that for the rest of my life,” he said.
Bloodsworth was beginning to wonder what else was out there. After visiting his old high school to see old teachers, he decided to become at teacher himself. He then put himself through school by continuing to work at Belk and received a degree in education.
When he was a kid, he told people he wanted to be a senator or a person in politics. Toward his junior and senior years of high school, he considered banking, but he realized it wasn’t something he was really interested in.
“That was probably a really good idea because it gave me a chance to think about what I wanted to do and realize what I didn’t want to do, which is selling anything,”
Bloodsworth has been teaching for 29 years and now teaches history at Pell City High School.
“I enjoy what I do, the connections with the students and learning a lot about history while preparing the lessons. As long as I continue to think I’m effective and I enjoy getting up to come interact with the kids, then I’m going to continue doing it.”
This year has been stressful for him because he was at the junior high level up until this year. He’s working through different preparations and college classes. This is his first year teaching in high school.
He said he continues to love it because it’s a different dynamic every year. It’s not the same thing every day or every year.
He chose history because he had a really good history teacher is school.
“She instilled a love of history, she took it seriously, this was somebody who really cared and was passionate about history.”
In school Bloodsworth said he enjoyed learning about Calvin Coolidge and the founding fathers.
“I try to impart history with the kids every day and make connections. Even outside of history, it’s about laying down a foundation and making a connection with those kids.”
He said he’s recently enjoyed watching his kids learn about Columbus, the good and the bad, and make their own decision about what kind of person he was.
“As a teacher, when kids have those ‘aha’ moments and they’ve expressed themselves in a deeper way than just written memorization, that’s really satisfying.”
He said there’s still a lot of stress currently on teachers because of learning loss due to COVID.
“... that’s not just some blurb people hear about on the news, I can tell you as a teacher that it’s real.”
With becoming a new high school teacher, Bloodsworth said he’s feeling like a first-year teacher in terms of making new lesson plans and establishing a connection with his students.
He said he’s happy to be patient with the students, and is willing to go back to explain things in greater detail.
He’s been able to springboard off of that patience and teach a lot more by going back over the finer details that were lost during the COVID shutdown.
