Historic downtown Pell City has a new restaurant, offering breakfast and lunch during the week.
Owned and operated by Jeremy Gossett, The Daily Bagel is located at 1910 Cogswell Avenue inside the Old Gray Barn in downtown Pell City, one block east of the St. Clair County Courthouse. They are currently open Mon-Fri 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
They held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
“We are always super excited to see new eateries open up in Pell City,” said Pell City Chamber of Commerce Board President Chris Christian. “Especially when they are serving up huge pans of made from scratch cinnamon rolls!”
Their menu includes nine different kinds of bagels, breads, and croissants, hand mixed cream cheese spreads, Fancy Chicken Salad croissants, and hot pressed sandwiches like the Reuben on Rye. Sandwiches come with a side of chips or Dillweed Potato Salad, coleslaw, soup, or side salad. They also have salads and desserts, including muffins, scones, fresh-baked from scratch “nearly sinful” cinnamon rolls and an original dessert, the Lemon Sticky.
“I always thought downtown needed more places to eat,” said Gossett. “I’ve always liked to cook and wanted to create a gathering spot for people to come together, chat, enjoy local flavor and the history of downtown.”
To order ahead call 205-338-0793. For more information, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/DailyBagelPC.
