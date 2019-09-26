The Cook Springs Volunteer Fire Department received a $26,666.66 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The grant will help the fire department purchase new operations and safety equipment.
“St. Clair County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Congressman Mike Rogers said. “I congratulate the Cook Springs Volunteer Fire Department for receiving this grant and hope it will ultimately help increase the safety for all local citizens.”
Rogers said the grant should be awarded under the 2018 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, an essential federal program which supports first responders across Alabama and the nation.
According to the Homeland Security Department, which administers the grant, the purpose of the program is to award funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies. These awards aim to enhance first responders’ ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel, with respect to fire-related hazards.
Rogers serves as Ranking Member on the Committee on Homeland Security in Congress. “I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the Third District,” he added.
