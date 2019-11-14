The Alabama Community College System joins the state’s bicentennial efforts by leading a new volunteer initiative called Clean Home Alabama.
Students from 24 community colleges across the state chose local projects to clean up and give back to their communities. From Nov. 1- 10, students, faculty and staff helped clean up rivers, pick up litter, and perform other service projects in their community.
Jefferson State Community College-Pell City Campus chose the Easterseals Community Health Clinic, Christian Love Pantry, and Community Action non-profit groups as their beneficiary. Volunteers were asked to “Lend A Hand Make A Difference” to “spruce up and provide a more welcoming exterior of this historic building which houses nonprofit agencies the Easter Seals Clinic, Christian Love Pantry, and Community Action of Central Alabama.”
Over 30 students and staff raked leaves, trimmed hedges, picked up debris and painted windows at the building all three non-profits call home at 205 Edwin Holladay Place in Pell City.
“It is welcoming on the inside and we want to reflect that on the outside,” said volunteer JSCC SGA member Donnett Franklin.
Fellow SGA member Taylor Ferrell said she volunteered to help make the clinic look better and help the community.
“These are all volunteers,” said JSCC Pell City Associate Dean Dr. Nicolas Kin, who was balanced on a ladder painting the window trim white.
Despite the chilly weather on Friday, the volunteers amassed a large pile of debris, cut limbs, hedge clippings and weeds. While there is still more painting to do on the building, the volunteers hope to continue the project and enlist the help of more in the community.
“This effort is not limited to the participation of Alabama’s community college students, faculty, and staff,” it states on the Alabama Community College System website. “Clean Home Alabama is a great opportunity for individuals and community organizations to join our effort to keep our home beautiful. We need your help to identify projects, donate materials, or simply volunteer to help with a project in your community.”
