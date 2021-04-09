Happy birthday to Jim King, April 12, my great-niece Ashley Davison and Zoey Ekhator who both celebrate April 16. Happy birthday to my cousin, JoAnna Payne Brummett, April 18, and to Laura Tollison Hartley and Christie Eady who both celebrate April 19. Also, happy birthday to John Lucas Tollison who celebrates April 19 and my grandson, Ben Scott, April 20.
Some churches in our area are beginning to prepare for Vacation Bible School. Mt. Moriah Baptist Church VBS leaders handed out prayer calendars for VBS to attendees of the worship service the immediate past Sunday. If you readers would like to help in VBS, please let someone in the church know.
Mrs. Bettye Frances Alverson Arnold, 85, of Ragland passed away Feb. 16, 2021. She was my paternal cousin and a very dear friend. I have fond memories of when we were children we would go to Ragland to visit our late uncle and aunt, Mitchell and Geneva Thornburg. Bettye was a lovely person who will be missed by all of us who knew and loved her.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.