My paternal cousin, Eddie Black of Madison, Alabama (the Huntsville area), visited me this past Friday. He also visited my niece, his cousin, Ginger Knight. We enjoyed reminiscing about the days of yesteryear when he and his brother, Steve Black were boys and they would come with their late parents, Joe and Nancy Black and visit my late parents, Joe and Orene Black and, of course, us children and grandchildren of Joe and Orene. We shared many fond memories. It’s been about three years now since Eddie has been her for a visit. Therefore, it was quite a delight to be with him again.
Sunday, June 21 is Father’s Day, a day (always on the third Sunday in June) set aside in the U.S. to honor fathers. My siblings, Kay Black Buckner, Jalta Black Pace, Joe Clifton Black, Ginny Black and I, Mona Black Scott, honor our late Daddy, Joe Black – April 3, 1913 – May 20, 1984. One could describe his stature by quoting 1Corinthians 13 in the Bible. He truly loved not only his family, but all people regardless of race or creed. He was a great conversationalist, storyteller, comedian, and optimist. And I am grateful I can state that he was a Christian. He was a member of Harkey’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Coal City. He was a steward and taught the Men’s Bible Class at Harkey’s Chapel. He was born in Coal City and lived here the entirety of his life.
I wish all you Dads a very happy Father’s Day! And may God’s special blessings be with you always.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040.
