Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1425 Mt. Moriah Road, Pell City, will have Vacation Bible School Kick-Off Wednesday, July 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. Children and youth ages 4 through 18 or through 12th grade are invited to come and register. The Bible School (VBS) is scheduled for July 19-23, Sunday through Thursday, 6-8:30 p.m. Mrs. Redena King is the VBS Director and Rev. Mickey Jones is the church’s pastor.
When you see a mile marker as you travel to and fro on a highway; will you please let that remind you to pray for the release, restoration and salvation of the victims of human trafficking. Also, pray for those who have joined forces to combat/eradicate this heinous crime.
Also, let us pray daily for our nation, the leaders of our nation and all of us who are residents of this U.S.A. that we can be at peace with each other.
Happy birthday to my brother-in-law, Edward “Ed” Buckner, June 18, Stace’ Mulvehill Hawkins (Barron’s Mom) June 28 and my great-granddaughter, Ripley Scott, who will be four years old June 30! Ripley is my grandson, Joe Scott’s daughter, and I have two granddaughters, Kecia Scott and Carrie Scott who celebrate June 27.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. I’ll greatly appreciate your support.
