Happy birthday to my friends Jeanette Manning and Julie Pounders who both will celebrate April 1. Happy birthday to my great-great nephew, Gavin Hill, April 2, Glenn Milam and David Wilkerson who both celebrate April 6 and my young friend Masie Davis, April 7.
Our sincere prayers and condolences are with the families of those who perished in the storms of Thursday, March 25. Also, our prayers go out to those whose homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed by these storms which occurred in our state.
Our prayers and condolences are also with all families whose family members passed away last year of 2020 and this of year of 2021 and this Easter will be your first without them.
We the family of Ginny Black, my sister, who passed away July 12, 2020 sure do miss her not only on holidays but every day.
Sunday, April 4, 2021 is Easter Sunday, an annual Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. I wish all you readers and families a happy Easter.
When you have news items to share with me, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
