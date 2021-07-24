Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will have a youth revival Aug. 1-3 at 7 p.m. each night. Rev. Josh Dollar will be the guest evangelist. The Mt. Moriah Church Family invites everyone.
Fairview Baptist Church will have a summer revival July 26-30 7p.m. nightly. Guest evangelist will be Rev. Jackie Mims. On Friday night after services, a light meal will be served (compliments of the church). The ladies of the church are requested to bring a dessert. Everyone is invited.
On Sunday, Aug. 1 Fairview Baptist Church will have their regular first SUnday singing at 1:30 p.m. The “Revelators” will be the guest singers. Please bring a dish of food for a lunch before the singing begins. Everyone is invited.
We of the St. Clair Baptist Associational WMU Leadership Team bid a sincere thank you and farewell to Linda Smith, who served as ministry assistant/financial secretary for the past 18 ½ years. Our best wishes go out to her in her retirement years. We will miss her.
We welcome Ms. Mathea Glass, who began serving as St. Clair Baptist Association’s ministry assistant/financial secretary on July 1. Our prayers and well wishes go out to her.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at (205)884-0040. If I am not available, please leave me your name and phone number. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.