I pay tribute in memoriam to Annie Pearl Martin Alverson, 87, of Wattsville, who passed away recently. She was a dear friend to me and many others.
She was a devoted wife to “Bo” for some sixty years and a devoted mother to Debbie, James and Jeff. She was also a devoted grandmother. She was an active member of Pope’s Chapel Community Church in Wattsville. She held leadership positions in the church.
Her son Jeff nicknamed her “AP” meaning Associated Press because she always knew all the news in the community. She was a very friendly and outgoing person.
I always felt uplifted when I talked with her via phone because she was so optimistic and had such a strong faith in God. She also had a fantastic sense of humor. I loved to hear her laugh.
All of us who knew and loved her will sadly miss her. Our prayers and condolences are with her family.
Happy birthday to my young friend, Aubrey Grace Jones, daughter of Carl and Candi Jones of Coal City, March 18.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
