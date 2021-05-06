Our prayers are with the family of Bobby Lee “Bob” Tollison, 84, of Coal City, who passed away April 5 2021. He and his wife, Shirley, were members of Wattsville Freewill Baptist Church. He attended services there as long as he was able. Bob loved Coal City and he has a special interest in the history of Coal City. Every time I would come in contact with him he would ask me questions about the history. Bob will be sadly missed by all of us who knew and loved him.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will have our annual Homecoming and 96th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, May 16 beginning at 10 a.m. “Crystal River” from Anniston will be the guest group. There will be more information regarding this special event in this column next week.
Belated happy birthday to my Granddaughter, Ashley Scott, daughter of Carlos and the late Karen Scott, on April 2. Happy birthday to my niece, Shannon Scott and Jimmy Smith, who both celebrate on May 2. Shannon is the daughter of Luther J. and the late Ponda Scott who are of Pell City.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
