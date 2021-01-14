Happy birthday to my nephew and great-nephew, Roger Dale and Stephen Dale Scott, who celebrate Jan. 14. Happy birthday to my grandson, Barron Scott, Jan. 18, and to my sister, Kay Black Buckner, Jan. 29.
Our prayers and condolences are with the family of Ronnie R. Tollison, 70, of Coal City who passed away Dec. 3, 2020 in a local hospital. His parents, James “Red” and Maxine Tollison and a brother, Andie Tollison preceded him in death. Ronnie was a very caring person and after both parents passed away he took his brothers and sisters under his wing, even though they were adults at the time. Ronnie was the oldest child of seven. He enjoyed car racing and watching movies. He was a welder by trade. Survivors are Gennifer and Vickie, brothers Marty Tollison, Bill Tollison and Jamie Tollison. Ronnie will be sadly missed by all of us who knew and loved him.
I wish to conclude this column with the following quotation from Sir Winston Churchill: “Never, never, never give up.” I hope this quote will encourage you all to keep on thinking and doing the right thing.
When you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0400. Thank you.
