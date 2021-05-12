Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will have our annual Homecoming and 96th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, May 16 beginning at 10 a.m. “Crystal River” from Anniston will be the guest group. It will be an all-day event. Attendees will break for a “pot luck” dinner and fellowship in the Howard Savage Fellowship Hall at noon. Singing will resume at about 1 p.m. and go until about 2:30 p.m. Homecoming chairmen will be Mrs. Redena King and Landon King. The church will provide the meats, tableware and coffee. Attendees are asked to bring side dishes and drinks. Everyone is invited.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School (VBS) June 6 through June 10 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Mrs Redena King is the VBS Director. Ages 4 through grade 12 are welcome. The theme is “Destination Dig.”
Happy birthday to my friends, Cash Robinson on May 9 and Ethan Coker on May 21.
Sunday, May 8 is Mother’s Day, a day set aside in the U.S. to honor mothers. My siblings, Kay, Jalta, Cliff and I pay tribute in memoriam to our mother, Anna Orene Thornburg Black, who lived August 29, 1913 to January 4 2001. She indeed was a precious mother in the true essence of motherhood. She was a devoted Christian and active church member. Most importantly, she taught us, her children, how to live the Christian life. I thank God to have been blessed with a Christian mother.
I wish all you mothers who read this column a happy Mothers Day.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.