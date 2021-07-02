Congratulates to my son, Jay Scott of Coal City, and his friend Mike Thompson of Pineville, Kent., who played seven golf courses, nine holes per course, in seven states on one day, June 21! This was an official fund raising campaign for the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.
It was in honor of Jay Scott’s maternal uncles, Joe Clifton “Cliff” Black and Edward “Ed” Buckner, and all other Parkinson’s disease patients. You may donate online to American Parkinson’s Disease Association, APDA, seven golf courses in one day, a personal campaign sponsored by Jay Scott and Mike Thompson, or call 1-800-223-2732.
The seven states they played in were Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
Our prayers and condolences are with the family of Mrs. Donna Marie Campbell, 70, of Coal City who passed away on June 19, 2021 in Coal City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Our prayers and condolences are with the family of Mrs. Betty Belinda Ponder of Ragland who passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home. Her daughter, Aprillle Thompson, is one of my close friends. We are on the St. Clair Baptist Associational WMU Leadership Team. That’s how we met. Internment for Mrs. Ponder was at Box Cemetery in Ragland.
Belated happy birthday to Stace Mulvehill Hawkins, my grandson, Barron Scott’s mom, June 28!
Readers, I wish you and your families a happy and safe Independence Day on Sunday, July 4, which is the 245th anniversary of our nation. Parents, grandparents and/or guardians, let us teach our children/grandchildren the true meaning of this legal holiday in the USA.
When you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040.
