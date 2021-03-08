The annual Week of Prayer for North American Missions Supported by Southern Baptists is Sunday, March 7 through Sunday, March 14. The kickoff for the annual Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions will begin March 7 and will continue until Baptist Churches reach or extend their goals.
Happy birthday to my friends, Jean Owen and Mary Cotton Smith who both celebrate March 2. I, Mona Scott, celebrate March 7 and my great-nephew, Devin Black, celebrates March 10. Happy birthday to my sister, Jalta Black Pace, Feb. 27.
Our prayers and condolences are with the family of Rev. Mickey A. Jones, 62, of Coal City/Wattsville who passed away on Jan. 29. "Brother Mickey," as he was affectionately known, served as pastor of Popes Chapel Community Church, located in our community for 18 years, and he served as pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Pell City, from Sept. 14, 2014, until he "ran to the arms of Jesus" on Jan. 29. Quotation is credited to his widow, Marla Jones.
Brother Mickey was my pastor for the past six years and four months. He was always there for me and my family in all of our circumstances, be it sickness or death. And he was the same with all his parishioners, even those who were not members of the church he was pastoring at the time. He loved people - all people. And he was always conveying to people that he loved us and that Jesus loves us.
He was a school teacher and coach at Lincoln School. The students and their parents dearly loved, respected and appreciated him. In my book, Broker Mickey is one of the most unforgettable persons I have ever known. All of us who knew and loved him will sadly miss him. Internment was in the Popes Chapel Cemetery.
He previously served as pastor of Popes Chapel Community Church in Wattsville, Enon Baptist Church in Morris and New Temple Baptist Church in Dora. Serving bivocationally, he also taught and coached at Lincoln School and worked in lawn care on Saturdays.
He was a graduate of Samford University in Birmingham, Jacksonville State University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
We of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church pay tribute in memoriam to “Brother Mickey” A unique character trait about him was that he loved people. All people. He was there for us every time, not only those of us who were members of Mt. Moriah, but for those who were not members as well.
He was my grandson’s hero. Mt. Moriah was honored to have him as our pastor. This is a great loss that those of us who knew and loved him have to suffer. Words cannot express how much we miss him.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
