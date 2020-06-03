Popes Chapel Community Church located just off Popes Chapel Road in Wattsville will have revival meetings June 7 through June 10 at 7:00 p.m. every night. They will have a different minister to speak each night. There will also be guest singers each night. Mt. Mariah Baptist Choir will be the guest singers one night. Rev. Jeff Sherrill and Church family welcome everyone.
Due to the VOCID-19 pandemic Pell City High School class of 1952has canceled their June meetings. It will be rescheduled for a later date. The announcement of the new meeting will be published in this column. Mrs. Margie Castleberry serves as the chairwoman of these class meetings which are held twice a year.
Due to the pandemic, Fairview Baptist Church in Ragland is continuing to cancel their first Sunday singing indefinitely.
Our prayer and condolences are with the family of Laura Bain Rooker, 86, of Pell City who passed away May 17. Laura was a devoted Christian and a very lovely lady. She was my classmate and a very dear friend. When we were in school, Laura and the late Jean Johnson and Ama Ledlow sang as a trio. They harmonized beautifully. My heart will always hear them singing.
Happy Birthday to my great grandson of Japan who will celebrate on June 7 and my great nephew of Florida who will celebrate on June 10!
If you have news items you want to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you and may God bless you always.
