Broken Arrow Baptist Church, Wattsville/Coal City has changed the date for their Homecoming and 131st anniversary celebration to Sunday, Aug. 1. Service will be from 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Covered dish lunch and fellowship will be from 12-1 p.m. Please bring food and drinks to share. There will not be an afternoon service. Rev. Bobby Walker is the church’s pastor and Rev. Alan Crump is the associate pastor. They and the church family welcome everyone to the special service, lunch and fellowship after the service.
The church will have revival services Monday, Aug. 2 - Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. each night. Rev Wayne Walker of Sylacauga, AL is the guest Evangelist. There will be special singing each night. Everyone is invited.
Fairview Baptist Church, Highway 26 in Ragland will have a Summer Revival July 26-30 at 7 p.m. Guest evangelist will be Rev. Jackie Mims. On Friday night after services, a light meal will be served. The ladies of the church are requested to bring a dessert. Everyone is invited. Rev. Wayne Arnold is the church’s pastor.
Sunday, Aug. 1 Fairview Baptist Church will have thier regular first Sunday singing at 1:30 p.m. The Revelators will be the guest singers. Please bring a dish of food for a lunch before the singing begins. Everyone is invited.
Sunday, Aug. 1 Wattsville Freewill will have their annual homecoming. It will be an all-day event beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guest singers will be at the Hudson family of Mississippi. Preaching at 11 a.m., the congregation will break at 12 p.m. for lunch.
Attendees are asked to bring food and drinks. Tableware will be provided by the church. Attendees will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. for singing and testimonies. Rev. Johnny Cook, church pastor and the rest of the church family invite everyone.
The church will have revival services Aug. 2-6, 7 p.m. each night. Rev. “Rick” Bowling of Nashville, TN will be the guest evangelist. Everyone is invited.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will have a youth revival Aug. 1-3 at 7 p.m. Rev Joshua Dollar of the Odenville area will be the guest evangelist. Meals will be served at 5:30 p.m. We do need brownies, cupcakes and cookies (homemade, if possible), desserts that are easy to pick up and go for each night. Church family invites everyone to the supper and revival services.
Readers, if you have news items to share please call me at (205)844-0040. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.