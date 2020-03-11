Our prayers and condolences are with the family of Mrs. Emily “Em” Ogle Maddox, 90, of Pell City who passed away on Feb. 28 in a hospital in Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley B. Maddox and by two granddaughters, Suzanne Maddox and Kristin Cox. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Sue (Melvin) Barber; sons, Bobby W. (Susan) Maddox and Jackie D. (Tina) Maddox; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; other relatives, Broken Arrow Baptist Church family and a host of friends.
“Em” was a devoted Christian, an active member of Broken Arrow Baptist Church located in our community. She was my friend. Her funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at Usrey Funeral Home, Coal City, with Rev. Alan Crump and Rev. Ken Maddox officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Riverside. All of us who knew and loved “Em” will sadly miss her.
Happy birthday to my great-nephew, Devin Black who will celebrate his sixteenth on March 15, my nephew, Kevin Pace, my cousin, “Mack” Payne, Ken Windsor and Matthew Brazzolotto who all celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 and my grandson, Andrew Scott, March 18.
March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a special day once a year that those of us of Irish descent celebrate by doning our Kelly green outfits and wearing a shamrock lapel pin. (The shamrock is a clover-like plant with leaflets in groups of three used as an emblem of Ireland). My maternal great-grandfather, William Henry Layton was full-blooded Irish. So, as I’ve stated in this column many times before; that makes me an Irish Lassie. Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all you Readers!
When you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040.
