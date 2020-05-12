Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1425 Mt. Moriah Rd., Pell City, will have their annual Homecoming and the church’s ninety-fifth Anniversary Celebration May 17 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. - an all day service. The “Joyful Hearts” group of Cullman will be the guest singers. Attendees will break for a “Pot Luck” dinner in the Howard Savage Fellowship Hall at 12 p.m. Please bring your favorite foods and drinks to share. The host church will provide all the tableware. At 1 p.m. attendees will reconvene for an afternoon of singing and testimonies. Mrs. Redena King and Landon King will chair the special service. Rev. Mickey Jones is the church’s pastor. Everyone is invited.
Congratulations to Adam McNutt, son of Joel and Tammy McNutt, who was recently awarded a $1,000 4-H scholarship! Each year the Alabama 4-H Foundation awards thirty-five scholarships to high school seniors. Adam has been a member of St. Clair County 4-H Clay Cutters Shooting Sports Club since 2011. He plans to attend the University of Alabama and study aerospace engineering in the fall. He is a senior at Pell City High School. Adam is a Christian and all of his life has been a faithful attendee of Sunday school and church services. He has two sisters, Chasity and Ashlee. His grandparents are Elizabeth and the late Jimmy McNutt of Pell City (Elizabeth was formerly of Coal City), and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gable. All of us who know Adam are very proud of him and extend our very best wishes to him.
Our sincere prayers and condolences are with the family of Danny “Radar” Dollar, 67, of Pell City, who passed away April 18, 2020; also Jean McGuffie Carroll King whose daughter passed away recently and the family of Joshua Daniel Richey, 21, of Buford, GA who passed away May 1, 2020. Joshua D. Richey is the son of Jeremy Richey and the grandson of Jimmy Richey and the late Sharon Layton Richey all of Pell City. Jeremy, along with his parents, Jimmy and the late Sharon and his two brothers formerly lived in Coal City and they were my next-door neighbors.
Readers, when you have news items to share please call me at 205-884-0040. I sincerely thank those of you who have contributed to this column over the years.
