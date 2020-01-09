Congratulations to Ray and Krista Jacks Lilly of Savelia, Ky., who are the proud parents of a baby boy! Levi Parker was born January 2, 2020. He weighed nine pounds and was 21 inches long. Levi is Ray’s and Krista’s first baby.
Proud grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Lilly of Valdosta, Ga., and Kenny and Cindy Crump Allen of Cedar Bluff, Ala. The proud and doting great-grandmother is Ima Jean Crump of Wattsville/Coal City. The maternal grandmother, Cindy Crump Allen, was formerly of our community. Baby Levi and mother are home from the hospital now and are doing very well and so is Daddy Ray.
I am glad to report that my little great-great nephew, Brody Blair born to my great-niece, Haleigh, and my great-nephew, Cory Blair, on December 4, 2019 is home from the hospital now and doing well. And so is his two-year-old sister, Braelyn, who was sick at the same time. We thank those of you who prayed for them. Brody and Braelyn are my sister, Jalta Black Pace’s great-grandchildren. They all live in Florida; however, Jalta was born and reared in Coal City.
Happy birthday to my nephew and great-nephew, Roger Dale and Stephen Dale Scott, January 14; my friend, Cindy Crump Allen, January 16; and my grandson, Barron Scott, January 18!
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040.
Thank you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.