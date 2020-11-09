Welcome aboard Adam Dodson who has been named editor of the St. Clair News-Aegis. I am sure he will be a great asset to our newspaper, which was established in 1873.
Congratulations to Mrs. Helen Boatwright Jackson of Greensport Baptist Church in Ashville, who is the recipient of a prestigious Women’s Missionary Union Award. The presentation was made by Mrs. Mary Ann Burtram, St. Clair WMU director at the annual St. Clair Baptist Association meeting on Monday evening Oct. 26 at First Baptist Church, Ashville.
“Ms. Helen,” as she is affectionately called, had served as the St. Clair Baptist Associational WMU director from 2004 to 2019–fifteen years.
Other than serving as the association leader of WMU, “Ms. Helen” worked side by side with her late husband, Rev. Joel Jackson, for over 50 years. She is currently Sunday school teacher for adults at Greensport Baptist Church. She has three sons and one daughter. She is dearly loved by many.
“Ms. Helen” is a great inspiration to me an many others. We greatly appreciate and love her. Those of us who serve on the WMU Leadership Team are glad she is continuing to serve.
Our condolences are with the family of Mrs. Lynda Barker Way, 70, of Ragland who passed away Oct. 13. Lynda’s parents, Rev. Patrick “Pat” and Mary Jo Barker and her sister, Emily Barker, preceded in her death.
Lynda, along with her late sister and two brothers Henry Barker and Charles “Charlie” Barker,grew up in Coal City. Lynda was one of my closest friends. She was a devoted Christian and an active member of Fairview Baptist Church of Ragland.
Survivors other than her two brothers and their wives Sandra and Christi are her husband, Brayton Way, two daughters and two grandchildren. Lynda will be sadly missed by all of us who knew and loved her.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
