Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1425 Mt. Moriah Road, Pell City, is to be commended for exceeding their goal for the annual Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions! This is a special Southern Baptist Missions offering which is collected each year beginning the first week in March and is held through Easter Sunday. A Week of Prayer is held to coincide with the offering ingathering. This special Week of Prayer is always scheduled the first week of March. Mt. Moriah observed the 2020 Week of Prayer March 1 – 8, 2020.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic Mt. Moriah Baptist Church has rescheduled their Vacation Bible School to be held in the month of July. The announcement will be in this column at a later date. Mrs. Redena King serves as the Vacation Bible School Director.
Belated happy birthday to my great-niece, Ashley Davison, and my very young friend, Zoey Ekhator who both celebrated April 16 and my friend, Laura Hartley who celebrated April 17!
Our prayers and condolences are with the family of Lois Ramsey Barber, 90, of Pell City who passed away at the Village of Cook Springs Nursing Home on Friday, April 17, 2020. Lois along with her parents, the late Dewey and Lena Ramsey and her siblings, the late Oliver, Austin, Ella and Catherine “Toonie” and Annie Lee “Sis” Ramsey Barber who still lives, lived in Coal City when she and her siblings were children and/or young adults. They attended the Coal City School. Those of us who knew and loved Lois will miss her. Interment was in St. Clair Memorial Gardens at Coal City. The family will have a public memorial service at a later date.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you!
