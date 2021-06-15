A memorial service in honor of Kevin Pace, 54, will be held Friday, June 11 at 4 p.m. eastern time at Willow Creek Presbyterian Church in Winter Springs, Florida.
Congratulations and happy anniversary to Jim and Renata King on June 10.
Happy birthday to my great-nephew, Dustyn Riveiro, June 10, Matthew Gentry, June 12, my great-granddaughter, Haley Kemp, June 13, Carl Jones, June 14, and my granddaughter, Mallory Kemp, June 16.
Ima Jean Crump’s daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Kenny Allen gave her a vacation to Fort Walton Beach, Florida recently. That was her Mother’s Day gift from them. Ima Jean said they had a wonderful time.
Readers, when you have news items to share with me, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
