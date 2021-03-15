Happy Birthday to my great-nephew, Devin Black, March 15 and to my grandsons Andrew Scott, Austen Scott and Aidan Scott who celebrate March 18, March 21 and March 24. Happy birthday to my friend Jessie Garrison, March 23, and my granddaughter-in-law , Holly Scott, March 25.
Our prayers and condolences are with the family of Bobby Ray Crump, Jr. of Talladega and formerly of Coal City who passed away Feb. 10, 2021. He is survived by his sisters, Connie Crump Gann (James) and Cindy Crump Manning. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind in Talladega. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Wednesday, March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, an annual day of celebration for those of us who are of Irish descent. My great-great grandfather William Henry Layton, affectionately known as “Uncle Billy,” was full-blooded Irish. So I will be wearing my green outfit to church this coming Sunday which preceded St. Patrick’s Day.
I don’t want to leave out birthday greetings for those who were born on St. Patrick’s Day: my nephew, Kevin Pace, my cousin “Mack” Payne, his cousin, Ken Windsor, and my young friends Dylan Golden and Matthew Brazzollotta.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.