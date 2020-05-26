Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1425 Mt. Moriah Rd., Pell City, will have Vacation Bible School Sunday, July 19 through July 23, 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. each night. The theme of the VBS is “Concrete and Cranes.” Children and youth ages 4 through 18 or through high school are invited. There will be a nursery for VBS teachers and workers only. Mrs. Redena King is the VBS Director and Rev. Mickey Jones is the church’s pastor.
Congratulations to all high school and college/university graduates of our area! On behalf of our community, I extend to you God’s special blessings as you continue your education or pursue your career. And I was very happy and thankful when I read in our local newspapers that despite the Covid-19 Pandemic graduates of our local high schools will have Graduation Ceremonies. May 18, 1952 when my Graduation Ceremony was held in the Pall City High School Auditorium is one of the most cherished memories of my life. My graduation greeting to you graduates is: “In all your ways acknowledge Him (God), and He shall direct thy paths.” – Proverbs 3:6. For many years I have written that Bible verse on every greeting card I have sent to a graduate.
Let us continue to pray for and to thank our nation’s leaders, first Responders, all medical personnel and all others who are involved in combating the spread of the Covid-19. And most importantly, let us trust God to give us His grace to get through this great catastrophe, and always remember His grace is sufficient in all circumstances we might have.
When you have news items; birthdays, anniversaries, birth announcements, family gatherings, or if you would like to share your graduate’s name in this column, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
