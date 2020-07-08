Vacation Bible School at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is scheduled for July 19-23 from6:00 - 8:30 p.m. Boys and girls ages 4 years to 12th grade are invited The VBS kick offwill be held on July 15 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Pre-registration will be held on July 15.
Happy Birthday to my great grandson Cyrus “Cy” Welch-Scott of Louisville, Ky who will be 11 years old July 22. Cy is the son of my grandson, Andrew Scott and his wife Lily.
I hope you all enjoyed and had a happy independence day. I sure did. My sister sent me a patriot handbook of America for my birthday in 2011. It included the Declaration of Independence, the U.S Constitution and many more patriotic speeches. I am proud to be an American and I do not take that privilege for granted. I pray daily for this nation and its leaders.
May God bless you and your families! If you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040.
