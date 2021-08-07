Harkey’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Coal City, has canceled their annual homecoming and 192nd anniversary celebration, which would have been held on Sunday, Aug 8. For many years this annual event has been held on the second Sunday in August until last year, when it had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.
However, the 2021 cancellation is not permanent. Therefore, those of us who are connected with the church and faithfully attend this annual event will look forward to the second Sunday in August 2022. Rev. Charles “Charlie” Downing is the pastor. If you don’t have a church home, you are invited to their regular services on SUnday mornings at 9:30 a.m.
Please continue to give donations to the Harkey’s Chapel cemetery, which adjoins the church building. Mal your just to Mrs. Julie Pounders, 235 Blake Dr. in Riverside. Make your checks out to Harkey’s Chapel cemetery. Mrs. Pounders is the secretary and treasurer.
Broken Arrow Baptist Church changed their annual homecoming and 131st anniversary celebration date to be this past Sunday, Aug 1. This change is for 2021 only. Rev. Bobby Walker and Rev. Alan Crump are the pastor and associate pastor.
The Broken Arrow Baptist Church cemetery committee, comprised of Lenton and Annette Pemberton WIlliams and Mrs. Ima Jean Crump asks that those who have family members buried in the cemetery, please continue to send and give donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations are the only financial resource of the cemetery.
Mail your checks and money orders to Broken Arrow Baptist Church Cemetery, Attn: Mrs. Annette Williams, P.O. Box 75, Wattsville, AL, 35182.
Happy birthday to Kenneth Epperson, Aug. 4, my friend, Margie Tollison, Aug. 6, my great-grandson, Kaleb Kemp, and my brother, Joe Clifton “Cliff” Black, who both celebrate Aug 7, and my friend, Rita Moore, Aug. 8!
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at (205)884-0040. Thank you very much, and may God bless you always.
