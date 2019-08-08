The month of July was a busy one for the St. Clair 4-H! Over one hundred 9-14 year old 4-H’ers from across the county participated in a variety of activities that combined learning with fun during the 4-H Clover Classroom.
The youth became excited as they tied on their new aprons and headed to the kitchen to prepare a complete meal, decorate a cake using a variety of tips and make candy during the Beginner and Advanced Cooking Camps! They were able to see real honey bees up close and learn all about them during the Bees Wax Workshop, even getting to make their own Chap Stick, lotion and candles out of beeswax to take home!
During the Sportfishing Workshop, 4-H’ers learned all about the fish native to Alabama as well as lots of basic fishing skills. Many participants experienced the thrill of catching their first fish that day!
Participants picked up quickly on how to use Global Positioning Systems (GPS) as well as compasses (orienteering) while navigating Pell City’s Lakeside Park during the high-tech scavenger hunt.
They rounded out this year’s program with a road trip to Jacksonville State University (JSU), the “friendliest campus in the south,” which included a campus tour and a chance to meet and visit with one of St. Clair County's own, Dr. Ken Bodiford, director of JSU's famous Marching Southerners Band. Ken is from Odenville and a St. Clair County High School graduate. Afterwards, they loaded back up on the tour bus and headed south to the Anniston Museum of Natural History where the kids had lots of fun visiting and exploring.
“After a three year hiatus, we are thankful to have been able to bring back the 4-H Clover Classroom program this year!” said St. Clair County Extension Coordinator. “Based on participant comments which were filled with words like “love,” “fun,” and “I learned how to,” this year’s workshop series proved to be a great success! Many of our participants are already making plans to attend next year!”
The St. Clair County Extension would like to thank Allison King, 4-H Agent Assistant/Intern, who coordinated the program this year and sponsor, the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council, who provided financial support through grant funds.
“We would also like to thank Moody High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher, Carrie King, for volunteering and the use of her department, the Village at Cook Springs, ALFA Farmers Federation, and the City of Pell City, for the use of all of their wonderful facilities and last but not least our instructors and the 26 adult volunteers who shared their time and knowledge,” said Clark.
If your child is interested in participating next year (they do not have to be a member of 4-H), please “like” and watch the Facebook pages (St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office and St. Clair County, Alabama 4-H) for the 2020 4-H Clover Classroom announcement next year or call the office at 205-338-9416 and request that your name be added to the Extension Newsletter mailing list, which will also include information about the program as it becomes available.
