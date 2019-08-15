Leeds, AL-Leeds was one of the first stops in Alabama for a group from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade based in Arlington, Virginia.
Zhenge Zhao, General Representative, and his assistant, Michelle Kong Zhe, Tai Li and Richard Li along with Fred and Jennifer Britt met with Mayor David Miller, City Attorneys, Scott Barnett and Johnny Brunson, Chamber Executive Director Sandra McGuire and Chamber President Dona Bonnett. Fred and Jennifer own the Leeds-based business, Power LaserCut.
These Chinese business professionals were already impressed with their very first visit to Alabama. Meeting discussions included China trade and commerce, manufacturing, conservation and how to preserve mountains and natural resources while continuing to grow manufacturing and other industry.
Mayor Miller shared how Alabama is rich in natural resources and has a tremendous amount of land available for residential, commercial and agricultural purposes. The Outlet Shops of Grand River was an example of how industry and conservation is being accomplished in Leeds. The mall is an Audubon Gold Facility and care was taken with the preservation of the Cahaba River on the property during construction.
Mr. Zhao mentioned that from Virginia they noticed the beautiful Alabama scenery when watching movies like Forest Gump, camping movies and others. He was happy to experience Alabama in person on this visit. Mr. Zhao is also a Charles Barkley and MBA fan so he was very excited to know that Leeds is hometown to Barkley. While in town, they took advantage of a photo op with the Charles Barkley statue located on the Leeds High School campus.
In addition to visiting Leeds, other stops include Moody, Birmingham, Hoover and Montgomery.
