Perry Poe has served on the board for the St. Clair County Conservation District for 30 years.
Chairman Poe serves along with four additional board members on the St. Clair County Conservation District board without compensation. They meet once a month to decide on the importance of conservation practices and activities in the county.
Poe lives in Ragland on his family farm with his wife Donna. They have two children and three grandchildren. Poe is a retired poultry grower and currently maintains his cattle farm in Ragland.
Poe's role with the District has been instrumental in working to conserve our natural resources and improve our environment here in St Clair County.
For more information about the St. Clair County Conservation District, you can call the office 205-338-7215 or email stclair@conservationdistricts.org.
