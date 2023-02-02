In January, CEPA awarded $8,000 in grants to five area schools to support theatrical performances at the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City in 2023.
Through the Spotlight Drama Education and Outreach Program operated by CEPA, a $1,600 grant was provided to each of the Spotlight Clubs at Pell City High School, Moody High School, St. Clair County High School, Ashville High School Drama and Victory Christian School.
In 2022, CEPA and Spotlight again received grant funding from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to support the program’s eight theatrical clubs across St. Clair County. This marks Spotlight’s sixth consecutive year receiving State support. Currently, Spotlight has more than 400 members and produces an average of 11 plays each year.
CEPA annually distributes project grant funding it receives through the State among the individual Spotlight Clubs to support their annual theater projects. In accepting the funding, a club is required to work with the Spotlight Program Coordinator to select, cast, rehearse and finally perform a play at CEPA.
“It’s an incredible feeling to support these groups of young artists as they organize and present their own plays,” said Ash Arrington, CEPA Assistant Director and Spotlight program coordinator. “They learn so much about leadership and teamwork through the process, and the live performance really allows them to see all of their hard work pay off.”
Clubs not only receive direct funding from CEPA, but each club is also able to generate its own revenue from its performances at the facility. CEPA and Spotlight do not collect any fees from a club’s sale of tickets or concessions.
“Spotlight’s goal has always been to remove the barriers that prevent individuals from organizing, accessing and performing live theater,” CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said. “Financing can often be the biggest challenge for a play. We are grateful that our partners at the Alabama State Council on the Arts have been so active in helping us remove those challenges for Spotlight members over the past six years.”
Victory Christian Spotlight completed its performances of “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” on Jan. 24. Six more Spotlight theater productions will take place at CEPA during the spring semester.
Feb. 4-5: Spotlight Moody High
March 11-12: Spotlight Ashville High
March 17-18: Spotlight St. Clair County High School
March 31-April 2: Spotlight Core (All-Ages, Countywide)
April 27-30: Spotlight Pell City High
May 12-13: Spotlight Moody High
Find more information about CEPA’s Spotlight Drama Education and Outreach Program at pellcitycepa.com/spotlight or email Program Coordinator Ash Arrington at ash@pellcitycepa.com to learn how to get involved.
Spotlight is supported by The City of Pell City, Pell City Schools, St. Clair County Schools, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Furgerson and Goodgame Company.
