Under the direction of Sir Knight Mark Brazauski, the Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597, donated more than 300 cans of food to Leeds Outreach and the food bank at Holy Rosary Church in December.
Brazauski is the owner of Bud’s Place, a local game store in downtown Leeds located at 8033 Parkway Drive. The loyal clientele of Bud’s Place brought in the food cans as a pre-Christmas giving activity. Bud’s Place sells popular games and is open on Friday and Saturday nights for area gamers to hang out and play games.
Knights of Columbus Leeds Council #5597, a faith-based, nonprofit charitable organization with more than 75 members in Metro Leeds dedicated to serving those in need, was a chosen as the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Non-profit of the Year for their hard work, dedication and community contributions.
The Knights’ central objectives are charity, unity and patriotism. Charity includes time, talents and fiscal assistance. This group is open to men that are 18 years old and up. They meet monthly at Leeds Civic Center. Local fundraisers to support their charity work include their Tootsie Roll Drive, annual Beach Giveaway and Bingo. Bingo is held twice a month on the first and third Fridays, unless otherwise specified, and plans are to resume in January.
For more information about Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597, please visit http://everyoneleeds.com/leeds-knights-of-columbus/ or contact Dr. Bill Watkins, Trustee Council 5597-Leeds, at dwatk7@gmail.com, Grand Knight Tony Hill at tony@wideopensigns.com or Don Tice at bamaguydet@gmail.com.
