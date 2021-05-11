Spotlight Moody, in conjunction with the CEPA center, is putting on a play of “Camp Rock” the musical on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Both performances begin at 7 p.m. on both dates.
The play, headed by director Lara Meeks, features tons of preparation on the part of the actors and directors, who have been rehearsing for some time.
“Camp Rock” follows a performance of “High School Musical” produced by Pell City Spotlight, and is a continuation of plays and events as CEPA picks up steam following the loosening of restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, “Camp Rock” will be the third live performance put on by CEPA, with “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “High School Musical” being the others. Other events, such as the Spotlight Awards ceremony, were done completely virtual in light of health and safety protocols.
For more information about the event, visit pellcitycepa.com.
