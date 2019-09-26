On Tuesday September 17, Broken Arrow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) honored Past Regent Martha Boyer. Current Regent Mrs. Ellen Randolph presented Mrs. Boyers with a Past Regents pin.
“We appreciate Mrs. Boyers’ four years of dedication and service to the DAR and the community,” said Randolph.
Also on Tuesday September 17, the Broken Arrow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented programs to Victory Christian School and Ashville Middle School. The program entitled “The Constitution of the United Stated and the Electoral College” was presented as part of the celebration of Constitution Week, which is September 17-22 each year. Chapter Regent Mrs. Ellen Randolph presented the programs to over 150 students who learned why the electoral college is an important part of the election of the President of the United States.
Take this quiz on the electoral college to see if you are “smarter than a 5th grader.”
1) What significant event happened on September 17, 1787? (232 years ago)
a) The U.S. Constitution was signed by 39 delegates from 12 states.
b) The U.S. Constitution was ratified by nine states and became the law of the land.
c) George Washington was elected the first President of the U.S.
2) Which Amendment to the Constitution changed the way the Electoral College works?
a) Amendment 1 b) Amendment 2 c) Amendment 12
3) How many electoral votes does Alabama have? ______ Washington D.C.? _____
4) Which state has the MOST electoral votes?
a) Texas b) California c) New York
5) Next year in November when eligible registered voters go to the polls, they will vote for:
a) A President and a Vice President
b) A Democracy or a Republic
c) A Democratic or a Republican Elector that has pledged to vote for the party's candidate
6) In _______________(what month) the electors go to their State Capital to cast ballots for a Presidential candidate.
7) In _______________ (what month) are the Electoral College votes counted in front of the entire
Congress and the elected President is declared?
8) On what day is the President inaugurated?
a) January 6th b} January 20th c) January 30th
9) True or False:
The Presidential candidate with the most popular votes in the general election in November is
always elected President.
10) A state that does not always vote in a predictable manner each time is
called a “_____________” state or a battleground state.
11) True or False:
The Electoral College allows the less populated states to have an influence in electing the President.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR,) founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
On November 16, Broken Arrow Chapter DAR along with two other chapters are dedicating a monument listing 14 soldiers who fought in the American Revolution and (later) lived in St. Clair County. The monument will be placed at the John Inzer House in Ashville.
On December 14 they are hosting Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. Clair Memorial Gardens 11 a.m. This event is open to the public. Wreaths may be sponsored by visiting https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159804/ Sponsorship forms are also available at Pell City Library and Usrey Funeral Home.
As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information visit DAR.org or email brokenarrownsdar@gmail.
Answers:
1) a 2) c 3) AL 9, DC 3 4) b 5) c 6) December 7) January 8) b 9) False 10) Swing 11) True
