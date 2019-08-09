The Pell City Chamber Board of Directors announced that Eve Brittian will assume the role of the Pell City Chamber Executive Director position, effective Monday August 5.
Brittian was born and raised in Cropwell and has lived in the area all of her life.
She graduated from Pell City Christian Academy in 1990. In 1996, she graduated from Jacksonville State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree and obtained a Registered Nurse’s license. In the early years of her nursing career, she worked at the local hospitals and then traveled across the U.S. working short-term travel assignments specializing in Critical Care and Emergency Services. In the past 10 years she transferred to working in the community as a visiting home health and hospice nurse, clinical management and lastly working with chronic renal patients.
Brittian says the Pell City Chamber Executive Director opportunity came at the greatest time in her life, because she was looking for a new way to utilize her lifelong acquired skills and creative talents.
“Eve possesses a high level of enthusiasm, energy, drive and optimism and is greatly looking forward to her new role with much excitement and anticipation,” said Pell City Board member Denise Olivastri.
Brittian states that living on Logan Martin Lake has definitely provided many days of fun in the sun, boat rides, fishing, camping, wiener roasts and also relaxing by the pool. Family time is her best time.
She has three children, Mason, Olita and Faleniko Teofilo. Brittain said that in 2004 she married the “love of her life,” Dale Brittian. Her blessings were multiplied with the addition of Dale’s two children, Nick and Amanda. A family of five then tripled with their new spouses and six grandchildren.
“I know it’s my season to be a part of something great in helping our hometown grow and flourish!” said Brittian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.