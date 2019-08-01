For one in eight women, breast cancer is a likely reality. News of diagnosis is sobering, heart-breaking and terrifying. That is where Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center (FORGE) steps in to assist and support central Alabama patients in all stages of the fight. Thanks to a $25,000 donation from Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH), FORGE and its clients are not fighting alone.
WCH Director of Public Relations Magi Williams explained why FORGE was selected to receive the donation. “Wind Creek is fortunate to be able to give back in our communities; we are looking for local groups who truly go above and beyond in unique or highly impactful ways,” Williams shared. “FORGE’s care of and concern for local fighters and survivors is inspiring. We are excited to create opportunities for them to grow and succeed.”
The check was formally presented on Thursday, July 25 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, whom FORGE partners with to offer Gardening Lifestyle Classes. FORGE staff, volunteers and breast cancer survivors were present to share their stories and answer questions about how the donation will be used.
FORGE Director Dr. Caroline McClain said, “This donation will go directly to serving local survivors who otherwise may not have access to care or vital services that impact their treatment outcomes and lifelong well-being. Wind Creek’s donation gives FORGE the opportunity to reach more individuals across our region and to walk alongside them throughout their journey.”
FORGE was established in 2016 as a unique partnership between The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Health, Grandview Medical Center, UAB Medicine and St. Vincent’s Health System. The FORGE mission is to provide breast cancer survivors and co-survivors with supportive services from day of diagnosis through balance of life. Services include mentorship, advocacy, education, counseling and individualized action plans.
Dr. McClain, who is a co- survivor, explained that FORGE services are valuable because, “FORGE provides exactly what is needed, when it is needed and how it is needed. Cancer affects not only the individual, but also their loved ones and community; FORGE is here for each of their unique needs, challenges and victories.”
To learn more about FORGE, visit forgeon.org. For more information about Wind Creek’s ongoing community relations efforts, visit WindCreekHospitality.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.