The Business and Professional Women (BPW) will hold its 19th Annual fundraiser Fashion Show on Nov. 7 at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA) at 6 p.m.
The fashion show is the non-profit group’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps raise funds for scholarships for area girls and women continuing their education.
Through fundraising events and private donors, BPW was able to award over $13,000 to young women in Pell City High School and Victory Christian School this year.
Recent scholarship winners include 11 Pell City High School and Victory Christian School senior girls, including Melody McMillian, Alyson Heath, Clair Alexander, Abigail Minor, Andrea Sonali Albus, Lauryn Elizabeth Dewberry, Allie Nixon, Maggie Lee, Joelle Woggerman, Kaylyn Rogers, and Pamela Norris.
Recipients of the Continuing Education Scholarship were Hallie Kate Hannah, Tori Lonergan, Keri Lynn Shipman, and Keneshia Mahan.
Sponsors also have the opportunity to set up memorial scholarship funds to honor those who have passed.
Recipient of the Faye Bivens Memorial Scholarship was Hannah Rose Boone. Kisah Lybrand, Macayla Doss, Catherine Costello, and Hailey Spradlin were recipients of the Teresa Tollison Coker Memorial Scholarship.
Brittany Baker, Exquisite Joy Swann, and Shelby Hall received the Anderson-Walters Foundation Scholarship and Emma Partridge and Meredith Golden received the Kay Bain Memorial Scholarship.
The annual Fashion Show fundraiser is sponsored by individuals and businesses, and proceeds go to fund the local scholarships program.
For more information, contact BPW at pellcitybpw@gmail.com or message them on Facebook @pcbpw.
