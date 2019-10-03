Terrance Moore’s 208 yards rushing and Joel McCormick’s 17 tackles help lead the Moody Blue Devils to a 41 - 20 blowout win over Shelby County last Friday Night.
Moody now has their eyes set on a road trip to Munford tomorrow night in region play.
The last two seasons, Moody was homecoming for the Wildcats in Shelby County, where they defeated the Blue Devils. This year, Moody hosted the Wildcats at Bill Morris Stadium for the Blue Devils’ homecoming.
We pick up the game in the second quarter, with Shelby County having the football second and 13 at the Moody 20 yard line. Three plays later the Wildcats punched it in. The extra point was good and Shelby Couty grabbed a 7 - 0 lead with 11:15 left in the first quarter.
Triston Manly returned the football to the Moody 22 for the start of the Blue Devils first drive of the second quarter. On the third play of the drive Connor Rush connected with Will Grames for a huge 34 yard pass play. Moody was set up 1 and 10 at the Wildcat 41 yard line. Terrance Moore followed up with runs of 20 and a 21 yard touchdown to get Moody on the board. Thanks to Shelby County jumping offsides, Moody tried for 2, but failed on the try so they trailed 7 - 6 with 9:22 left in the half.
Thanks to a sack by Caleb Rothe to start the Wildcats next drive, the Wildcats punted the football back to Moody three plays later. The Blue Devils started their next drive at the Wildcats’ 48 yard line.
Connor Rush started the drive with runs of 9 and 12 yards. Terrance Moore mixed in a 9 yard run. Play number four of the drive was a 22 yard run for a score by Rush. Aiden Calvert ran in the two point conversion to put Moody up 14 - 7 with 6:40 left in the half.
The ’Cats next possession found them going for a 4th and 1 at the Moody 47 yard line. Joel McCormick put an end to the drive with a sack of Shelby County’s quarterback giving Moody the ball at the 44.
Rush started the Moody drive with a completion to freshman Davion Dozier for 4 yards. Runs by Moore and Rush followed setting Moody up 1st and goal at the Wildcat 9 yard line. Moore got his second touchdown of the half from 9 yards out. The extra point was good and Moody was cruising up 21 - 7.
Shelby County get the ball back with 2:20 left in the half and drove 72 yards in 12 plays and scored on a 17 yard touchdown as the clock hit triple zeros . The extra point was good and Moody was up 21 - 14 at halftime.
The Blue Devil defense got on the board to start the second half. The Wildcats got the ball at their own 24 yard line, and four plays into the drive, Reggie Williams picks off a Shelby County pass and returned it 29 yards for the touchdown. The extra point failed but Moody increased their lead to 27 - 14 with 9:23 left in the third.
Shelby County kept hanging around. They came back with a 5-play, 45 yard drive that ended with a 31 yard run for a score. The two point try failed but the Cats cut into the Moody lead, trailing by 7 points 27 - 20
The scoring from both teams kept coming, this time it's Moody’s turn. Moore started the drive with a 55 yard touchdown run, but a holding penalty nullified the touchdown. However 4 plays later Connor Rush got his second touchdown of the night, this time from one yard out. The extra point try failed, but Moody was cruising along up 33-20.
Moody got another opportunity to score when the Wildcats fumbled the next kickoff and it was recovered by Tykhi Wesley for the Blue Devils. Moody took over at the Cats 37 yard line. Four plays later Terrence Moore scored his third touchdown of the night, this time from 8 yards out.
That was all of the scoring for the night as Moody went on to an 41 - 20 Homecoming win.
Terrence Moore led the Blue Devil offense with 25 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Conner Rush had 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns and 41 yards passing. Will Grames had 34 receiving yards. Joel McCormick led the defense with 17 tackles and a sack, Aiden Calvert had 11 tackles and a sack, Mason Shockley added eight tackles, Kaevon Austin had six tackles, and Caleb Rothe added to the sack total.
Moody will be back on the road tomorrow night with a trip up I-20 to Munford to take on the Lions in region play. Moody will return home next week for senior night against rival Springville, and host Center Point the following week. Kickoff for tomorrow night’s game at Munford is set for 7 p.m.
