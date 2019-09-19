The Moody Blue Devils takes a tough loss on the road in region play, losing at Sylacauga 36 - 6 last Friday night. The Blue Devils now have their mind focused on the defending 5A State Champion Central Clay County Volunteers tomorrow night.
The Aggies had great field position to start the game, and used it to their advantage. Sylacauga started their opening drive at the 50-yard line and scored in six plays. Thanks to back-to-back penalties by Moody, the Aggies went for two on the point after and converted making the score 8-0 with 9:59 left in the first.
The Aggies next score came on the Blue Devils’ second play from scrimmage after a fumble, scoop and score. The extra point was good and Sylacauga was out of the gate with a quick 15-0 lead over the Blue Devils.
The first half was full of turnovers from both teams. Alijah Daniel and Aiden Calvert each recovered fumbles, with one of those fumbles caused by Joel McCormick.
Reggie Williams got his first pick of the season setting the Blue Devils up at the Aggies 48 yard line. Conner Rush handed the ball off to Will Grames and he got in the secondary and left everyone for a 48-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but Moody had life trailing 15-6 with 1:28 left in the half.
The Aggies got a great return on the next kickoff followed by a 58 yard run to put them in scoring position late in the half. Two plays later the Aggies quarterback punched the ball into the endzone for a score. With the extra point the Aggies led 22-6 at halftime.
The Aggies kept the pressure on in the second half, stopping the Blue Devils in three plays on their opening drive of the second half. Forcing a Moody punt, Sylacauga took over at the Blue Devils 49-yard line. Joel McCormick had two tackles for loss on the drive making it fourth down and a punting situation for the Aggies, but a facemask penalty kept the drive alive. Two plays later Sylacauga punched the ball in for the score. The extra point was good and after three quarters the Aggies led 29-6.
Sylacauga added one more score in the fourth quarter to make the final score 36-6.
Joel McCormick had six tackles, two fumbles for loss, one forced fumble, one sack, and two hurries. Mason Shockley had seven tackles and a forced fumble to lead the defense for the Blue Devils.
Moody returns home for the next two weeks starting tomorrow night against defending 5A State Champion Central Clay County. Moody will host Shelby County at home finally, after taking trips to Columbiana the last two seasons. That will be Homecoming for Moody.
The Devils will hit the road again in early October with a trip up I-20 to take on Munford. Kick off for tomorrow night's game against the Volunteers will be at 7 p.m. at Bill Morris Stadium.
