A dramatic goal line stand by the Moody defense was the ending to what was a great battle between the Springville Tigers and Moody Blue Devils last Friday night.
Moody is the victor with a 25 - 19 over Springville.
The Tigers stopped the Blue Devils on their opening drive, one of only a few times the teams stopped each other all night. Springville’s first drive of the night was at their own 30 yard line. Kolby Peyton was the workhorse for the Tigers on this night. He got the first three carries of the opening drive.
Joel McCormick got in the backfield for a sack of the Tigers quarterback Baldwin forcing a punt. The Blue Devils fumbled the punt and Springville recovered at the Moody 24. Two plays later Baldwin connected with Hayes for a 14 yard touchdown. The extra point was good and Springville was up 7 - 0.
Moody started the second quarter 2nd and 7 at the Tigers 21. Two plays later the Blue Devils faced 4th and 3 at the 17. Will Grames picked up the first down to keep the drive alive. Moody had the football 1st and goal at the Tiger nine yard line, but could not get into the endzone. A Christian Sierra 27 yard field goad made the score 7 -- 3 Tigers with 8:55 left in the second quarter.
Later in the quarter the Tigers faced 4th and 2 at the Moody 46 yard line. Peyton got the handoff for the Tigers, and was met in the backfield by Aiden Calvert and Christian Archer for only a one yard gain. Moody took over at the Tigers 46 yard line. Connor Rush connected with Will Grames for a 26 yard pass play down to the Springville 20 yard line. Rush followed that up with a 16 yard run down to the Tigers four yard line making it first and goal. Three plays later Rush ran it in for the touchdown. The extra point was good and Moody took a 10 - 7 lead into halftime.
Each team had the ball for two long scoring drives in the third quarter. Springville marched slowly down the field with a 12 play, 81-yard drive. Tiger quarterback Baldwin closed out the drive with a 27-yard touchdown run. The extra point was pressured by Moody’s Aiden Calvert and was no good, and the Tigers led 13 - 10 with 4:50 left in the third.
Thanks to a great return by Will Grames into Tiger territory, Moody was set up at the Springville 28 yard line. Moody faced 4th and 7 at the Springville 13 and looked to set up for a 30 yard field goal. Moody called timeout and Blue Devil Coach Adam Wallace decided to go for it on 4th down. That decision turned out to be a great one as Connor Rush connected with Will Grames in the back corner of the endzone for a score. The extra point was good and Moody took a 17 - 13 lead after third quarter.
The fourth quarter between these two teams was one for the ages. Springville started the fourth quarter 1st and 10 at the Moody 35 yard line. The big play of the drive came with a 14 yard run by Tigers quarterback Baldwin that set them up first and goal at the Moody six-yard line. On the very next play Baldwin found his big tightend Bianchi open in the endzone for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked by Will Grames, but the Tigers grabbed a two point 19 - 17 lead with 9:01 left in the game.
It was now Moody’s turn to answer. They started their drive at their own 41. Terrence Moore started the drive off with runs of 3, 13, and 7 yards. Four plays later Moore broke free for a 17 yard touchdown. Aiden Calvert scored on the 2 point conversion to give Moody a 25 - 19 lead with 4:1. left in the ball game.
Springville had the last shot to win this rivalry game starting at their own 32 yard line. Facing 4th and 9 at the Moody 47, Baldwin escaped pressure from the Blue Devil defense and launched a 33 yard completion to Hayes at the 14 yard line.
Facing 2nd and goal at the 9 yard line, Baldwin handed the ball off to Peyton and he was met by Mason Shockley, Christian Archer, Alijah Daniel and Kaevon Austin causing a fumble. Moody’s Caleb Rothe recovered the fumble.
Connor Rush and the Moody offense came out and took the field in victory formation. Moody won this years epic showdown 25 - 19.
Christian Archer led the tackles with 13, on his first night back from a shoulder injury. Aiden Calvert also finished with 12 tackles. Mason Shockley had 11 tackles. Terrence Moore had 165 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Will Grames had a receiving touchdown. Connor Rush had a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown.
Moody will play their final home game of the season tomorrow night as they host the Center Point Eagles at Bill Morris Stadium. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow night.
