The Village at Cook Springs kicked off its holiday season this year with a visit from an especially spirited visitor — Big Al.
The University of Alabama mascot visited residents and staff across the facility in early December, dancing to holiday music and posing for photos.
Big Al has a good track record over the years of bringing cheer to nursing homes as well as hospitals, children’s centers and other facilities. So has the Auburn counterpart, Aubie.
For the Village, the goal for Big Al’s visit was more about having a good time than about cheering for a particular team.
“Big Al brought a lot of smiles to our Residents and Staff here in rehab, skilled nursing and assisted living,” said Randolph Pickell, Executive Director of the Village at Cook Springs. “Whether they usually root for the Crimson Tide or not, they couldn’t help getting in the holiday spirit with Big Al leading the way.”
